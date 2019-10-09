NOTE: Nebraska's unofficial results: 1,372 full precincts counted of 1,389 statewide (updated at 11 a.m. Wednesday). ✓ = winner
Nebraska
U.S. House - District 1
|Jeff Fortenberry ✓
|137,632 votes
|60.32%
|Jessica McClure
|90,551 votes
|39.68%
U.S. House - District 2
|Don Bacon ✓
|121,466 votes
|51.55%
|Kara Eastman
|114,154 votes
|48.45%
U.S. House - District 3
|Adrian M. Smith ✓
|162,757 votes
|76.73%
|Paul Theobold
|49,363 votes
|23.27%
U.S. Senate
|Deb Fischer ✓
|393,536 votes
|58.08%
|Jane Raybould
|259,626 votes
|38.31%
|Jim Schultz
|24,456 votes
|3.61%
Medicaid Expansion/Initiative 427
|For ✓
|340,246 votes
|53.30%
|Against
|298,153 votes
|46.70%
Governor
|Bob Krist
|275,186 votes
|40.63%
|Pete Ricketts ✓
|402,078 votes
|59.37%
Secretary of State
|Spencer Danner
|253,593 votes
|38.98%
|Bob Evnen ✓
|397,035 votes
|61.02%
State Treasurer
|John Murante ✓
|
|uncontested
State Auditor
|Charlie Janssen ✓
|371,549 votes
|57.93%
|Jane Skinner
|269,787 votes
|42.07%
Attorney General
|Doug Peterson ✓
|
|uncontested
NU Board of Regents - District 3
NU Board of Regents - District 4
|Larry Bradley
|13,774 votes
|27.50%
|Elizabeth O'Connor ✓
|36,305 votes
|72.50%
NU Board of Regents - District 5
|Robert J. Prokop
|24,454 votes
|39.31%
|Rob Schafer ✓
|37,754 votes
|60.69%
NU Board of Regents - District 8
|Hal Daub
|40,539 votes
|47.32%
|Barbara Weitz ✓
|45,132 votes
|52.68%
State Board of Education - District 5
|Maris Bentley
|21,707 votes
|37.10%
|Patricia Timm ✓
|36,803 votes
|62.90%
State Board of Education - District 5
|Maureen Nickels ✓
|
|uncontested
State Board of Education - District 7
|Robin R. Stevens ✓
|
|uncontested
State Board of Education - District 8
|Pat McPherson
|30,501 votes
|40.92%
|Deborah Neary ✓
|43,528 votes
|58.39%
Nebraska Public Service Commission - District 1
|Dan Watermeier ✓
|72,956 votes
|51.31%
|Christa Yoakum
|69,230 votes
|48.69%
Nebraska Public Service Commission - District 3
|Mike Forsythe
|57,929 votes
|37.94%
|Tim Schram ✓
|94,743 votes
|62.06%
Learning Community Council - District 1
|Bradley Ekwerekwu
|12,501 votes
|39.71%
|Brian Thommes ✓
|18,980 votes
|60.29%
Learning Community Council - District 3
|Melinda Kozel ✓
|21,952 votes
|71.03%
|Mark Hoeger
|8,955 votes
|28.97%
Learning Community Council - District 5
|Erik O. Servellon
|5,746 votes
|25.58%
|Tonya Ward ✓
|9,900 votes
|44.07%
|Anayeli Martinez Real
|6,818 votes
|30.35%
Douglas County
Douglas County Board - District 2
|James Cavanaugh ✓
|17,382 votes
|61.81%
|Larry Roland
|10,703 votes
|38.06%
Douglas County Board - District 4
|P.J. Morgan ✓
|
|uncontested
Douglas County Board - District 6
|Mary Ann Borgeson ✓
|
|uncontested
Assessor/Register of Deeds
|Diane Battiato
|94,026 votes
|50.41%
|Walt Peffer
|92,189 votes
|49.43%
Clerk of the District Court
|John Friend ✓
|96,356 votes
|52.06%
|Jennifer Hernandez
|88,546 votes
|47.84%
Douglas County Sheriff
|Tim Dunning ✓
|97,379 votes
|52.96%
|Mike Hughes
|86,246 votes
|46.90%
Douglas County Treasurer
|John W. Ewing Jr. ✓
|
|uncontested
Omaha Public Schools Board - Subdistrict 2
|Marlon Brewer
|2,483 votes
|37.43%
|Marque A. Snow ✓
|4,066 votes
|61.29%
Omaha Public Schools Board - Subdistrict 4
|Shavonna Holman ✓
|
|uncontested
Omaha Public Schools Board - Subdistrict 6
|Jeff Jezewski
|5,859 votes
|47.92%
|Nancy Kratky ✓
|6,275 votes
|51.33%
Omaha Public Schools Board - Subdistrict 8
|Kimara Z. Snipe ✓
|
|uncontested
Bennington School Board
Three winners
|Mark A. Byars ✓
|1,984 votes
|N/A
|Valeria J. Calderon ✓
|1,941 votes
|N/A
|Heather Goertz ✓
|2,191 votes
|N/A
|Bob Tingelhoff
|1,448 votes
|N/A
|Matthew E.D. Wickham
|1,730 votes
|N/A
Elkhorn School Board
Three winners
|Chuck Burney ✓
|7,785 votes
|N/A
|Charles B. Garman
|4,697 votes
|N/A
|Amy Parks ✓
|9,395 votes
|N/A
|Nancy Rogic-Greufe ✓
|6,893 votes
|N/A
|Reagan Rosenberg
|6,230 votes
|N/A
Millard School Board
Three winners
|David M. Anderson ✓
|18,692 votes
|N/A
|Stacy Jolley ✓
|21,661 votes
|N/A
|Mike Kennedy ✓
|19,346 votes
|N/A
|Dulce Sherman
|11,073 votes
|N/A
Ralston School Board
Three winners
|Jay A. Irwin ✓
|2,885 votes
|N/A
|Mary K. Roarty ✓
|3,587 votes
|N/A
Ralston City Council - Ward 3
|Terri Alberhasky
|139 votes
|43.85%
|Brian Kavanaugh ✓
|176 votes
|55.52%
Ralston City Council - Ward 4
|Jerry Krause ✓
|
|uncontested
Ralston City Council - Ward 5
|Michael Sanchez ✓
|
|uncontested
Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors, at-large
|Paul Anderson
|90,481 votes
|45.64%
|Ron Hug ✓
|107,762 votes
|54.36%
Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors, District 1
|Phillip Klein ✓
| votes
|uncontested%
Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors, District 2
|Brad Ashby
|16,157 votes
|45.98%
|Erin Feichtinger ✓
|18,557 votes
|52.81%
Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors, District 3
|Maureen Monahan ✓
|29,730 votes
|63.56%
|Jim Trebbien
|17,043 votes
|36.44%
Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors, District 4
|Angela Monegain ✓
|19,028 votes
|59.94%
|Scott J. Packer
|12,719 votes
|40.06%
Metropolitan Utilities District - Subdivision 1
|Jim Begley ✓
|17,361 votes
|57.27%
|Mike McGowan
|12,744 votes
|42.04%
Metropolitan Utilities District - Subdivision 2
|David Friend ✓
|18,183 votes
|65.18%
|Jason Valandra
|9,444 votes
|33.85%
Omaha Public Power District - Subdivision 1
|Amanda Bogner ✓
|15,511 votes
|49.71%
|Kristine Dungan
|15,454 votes
|49.52%
Omaha Public Power District - Subdivision 6
|Tom Barrett
|8,750 votes
|42.37%
|Eric Williams ✓
|11,586 votes
|56.11%
Omaha Public Power District - Subdivision 7
|Mick Mines
|14,476 votes
|47.05%
|Janece Mollhoff ✓
|16,293 votes
|52.95%
Omaha Public Power District - Subdivision 8
|Mike Cavanaugh ✓
|16,105 votes
|53.48%
|Linda Duckworth
|13,830 votes
|45.92%
Papio-Missouri River NRD - Subdistrict 2
|Fred Conley ✓
|
|uncontested
Papio-Missouri River NRD - Subdistrict 4
|Tim McCormick ✓
|10,901 votes
|53.03%
|Barb Nichols
|9,656 votes
|46.97%
Papio-Missouri River NRD - Subdistrict 6
|Jim Thompson ✓
|
|uncontested
Papio-Missouri River NRD - Subdistrict 8
|Tim N. Fowler ✓
|8,203 votes
|52.04%
|Jim Kusek
|7,559 votes
|47.96%
Sarpy County
Sarpy County Board - District 2
|Ben Justman
|5,381 votes
|38.96%
|David Klug ✓
|8,424 votes
|60.99%
Sarpy County Board - District 5
|Dennis Tresca
|4,603 votes
|31.97%
|Jim Warren ✓
|9,783 votes
|67.96%
Sarpy County Assessor
|Dan Pittman ✓
|
|uncontested
Sarpy County Attorney
|Lee Polikov ✓
|
|uncontested
Sarpy County Clerk
|Deb Houghtaling ✓
|
|uncontested
Sarpy County Clerk of the District Court
Sarpy County Engineer
|Dennis Wilson ✓
|
|uncontested
Sarpy County Treasurer
|Brian Zuger ✓
|
|uncontested
Bellevue Mayor
|Rusty Hike ✓
|10,404 votes
|64.50%
|Dave Wees
|5,542 votes
|34.36%
Bellevue City Council - Ward 2
|John F. Hansen ✓
|1,597 votes
|44.48%
|Bob Stinson
|1,956 votes
|54.48%
Bellevue City Council - Ward 4
|Kathy Welch ✓
|
|uncontested
Bellevue School Board
Three winners
|Kelly Bell Wallace
|6,501 votes
|N/A
|John L. Carozza
|0 votes
|N/A
|John Cook
|5,497 votes
|N/A
|Frank J. Kumor ✓
|6,551 votes
|N/A
|Maureen McNamara ✓
|8,171 votes
|N/A
|Nina Wolford ✓
|7,070 votes
|N/A
La Vista City Council - Ward 1
|Klaus Lindner
|415 votes
|37.83%
|Kim J. Thomas ✓
|673 votes
|61.35%
La Vista City Council - Ward 2
|Nicolas Crawford
|546 votes
|47.81%
|Terrilyn Quick ✓
|583 votes
|51.05%
La Vista City Council - Ward 3
|Alan W. Ronan ✓
|
|uncontested
La Vista City Council - Ward 4
|Kelly R. Sell ✓
|
|uncontested
Papillion Mayor
|David Black ✓
|6,555 votes
|79.58%
|Autumn Sky Burns
|1,654 votes
|20.08%
Papillion City Council - Ward 1
|Joseph B. Hunter
|592 votes
|32.74%
|Gene Jaworski ✓
|1,190 votes
|65.82%
Papillion City Council - Ward 2
|Steve Engberg ✓
|
|uncontested
Papillion City Council - Ward 3
|Troy Florance
|626 votes
|33.87%
|Steve Sunde ✓
|1,211 votes
|65.53%
Papillion City Council - Ward 4
|Brian Cerny
|750 votes
|35.83%
|Tom Mumgaard ✓
|1,328 votes
|63.45%
Papillion-La Vista School Board
Three winners
|Skip Bailey
|9,757 votes
|N/A
|Lee Denker
|0 votes
|N/A
|Brian M. Lodes ✓
|10,032 votes
|N/A
|Fred H. Tafoya ✓
|10,061 votes
|N/A
|Patrick Vandagriff
|7,219 votes
|N/A
|SuAnn Witt ✓
|11,525 votes
|N/A
Gretna School Board
Three winners
|Jennifer Bullington
|2,728 votes
|N/A
|Jennifer Deitloff
|3,005 votes
|N/A
|David Gulizia ✓
|3,828 votes
|N/A
|Mark Hauptman ✓
|3,485 votes
|N/A
|Ann Sackett Wright ✓
|3,542 votes
|N/A
Gretna City Council 1
|Richard 'Dick' Andrews
|326 votes
|43.12%
|Jason Stahr ✓
|422 votes
|55.82%
Gretna City Council 2
|Billy Mendez
|375 votes
|43.15%
|Bill Proctor ✓
|486 votes
|55.93%
Springfield Mayor
|Bob Roseland ✓
|439 votes
|73.41%
|Roy Swenson
|157 votes
|26.25%
Gretna school bond issue
|For ✓
|5,460 votes
|64.61%
|Against
|2,991 votes
|35.39%
Springfield City Council
|Michael S. Herzog
|401 votes
|47.34%
|Chad C. Nolte ✓
|431 votes
|50.89%
Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors, District 5
|Steven Grabowski ✓
| votes
|uncontested%
Papio-Missouri River NRD - Subdistrict 10
|Terry Dale
|10,334 votes
|44.73%
|Kevyn Sopinski ✓
|12,575 votes
|54.43%
State Legislature
Legislature - District 2
|Rob Clements ✓
|7,943 votes
|56.94%
|Susan Lorence
|6,007 votes
|43.06%
Legislature - District 4
|Shannon Coryell
|5,378 votes
|38.83%
|Bob Hilkemann ✓
|8,471 votes
|61.17%
Legislature - District 6
|Machaela Cavanaugh ✓
|7,230 votes
|50.71%
|Theresa Thibodeau
|7,028 votes
|49.29%
Legislature - District 8
|Mina Davis
|3,992 votes
|35.89%
|Megan Hunt ✓
|7,130 votes
|64.11%
Legislature - District 10
|Wendy DeBoer
|7,752 votes
|50.12%
|Matt Deaver
|7,715 votes
|49.88%
Legislature - District 12
|Steve Lathrop ✓
|6,577 votes
|55.19%
|Merv Riepe
|5,339 votes
|44.81%
Legislature - District 14
|John Arch ✓
|7,568 votes
|55.86%
|Jeff Parris
|5,980 votes
|44.14%
Legislature - District 16
|Ben Hansen ✓
|9,080 votes
|61.59%
|Chuck Hassebrook
|5,662 votes
|38.41%
Legislature - District 18
|Brett Lindstrom ✓
|6,510 votes
|53.91%
|Scott Winkler
|5,565 votes
|46.09%
Legislature - District 20
|Jackie Collett
|5,693 votes
|40.80%
|John S. McCollister ✓
|8,260 votes
|59.20%
Legislature - District 22
|Mike Moser ✓
|7,850 votes
|64.33%
|Doug Oertwich
|4,353 votes
|35.67%
Legislature - District 24
|Mark Kolterman ✓
|9,433 votes
|73.49%
|Stephanie Nantkes
|3,403 votes
|26.51%
Legislature - District 26
|Matt Hansen ✓
|8,891 votes
|73.19%
|Bob Van Valkenburg
|3,257 votes
|26.81%
Legislature - District 28
|Patty Pansing Brooks ✓
|
|uncontested
Legislature - District 30
|Myron Dorn ✓
|7,864 votes
|53.01%
|Don Schuller
|6,971 votes
|46.99%
Legislature - District 32
|Tom Brandt ✓
|8,050 votes
|56.32%
|Laura Ebke
|6,243 votes
|43.68%
Legislature - District 34
|Curt Friesen ✓
|
|uncontested
Legislature - District 36
|Matt Williams ✓
|
|uncontested
Legislature - District 38
|Marsha Fangmeyer
|5,036 votes
|35.70%
|Dave Murman ✓
|9,072 votes
|64.30%
Legislature - District 40
|Tim Gragert ✓
|7,181 votes
|51.59%
|Keith Kube
|6,738 votes
|48.41%
Legislature - District 42
|Mike Groene ✓
|8,130 votes
|67.22%
|Judy Pederson
|3,964 votes
|32.78%
Legislature - District 44
|Dan Hughes ✓
|9,936 votes
|77.33%
|Stephanie Malcolm
|2,912 votes
|22.67%
Legislature - District 46
|Adam Morfeld ✓
|
|uncontested
Legislature - District 48
|John P. Stinner ✓
|
|uncontested
Iowa
U.S. House - Iowa's 3rd District
|David Young
|164,656 votes
|47.49%
|Cindy Axne ✓
|169,886 votes
|49.00%
|Mark G. Elworth Jr.
|1,906 votes
|0.55%
|Paul Knupp
|1,794 votes
|0.52%
|Bryan Holder
|7,005 votes
|2.02%
|Joe Grandanette
|1,271 votes
|0.37%
U.S. House - Iowa's 4th District
|Steve King ✓
|157,221 votes
|50.33%
|J.D. Scholten
|146,698 votes
|46.96%
|Charles Aldrich
|6,312 votes
|2.02%
|Edward Peterson
|1,939 votes
|0.62%
Iowa governor
|Kim Reynolds ✓
|662,633 votes
|50.40%
|Fred Hubbell
|623,099 votes
|47.40%
|Jake Porter
|21,095 votes
|1.60%
Hooray! Now Duda and Boyle will be off the board. Next somebody to run against Marc Kraft and Chris Rodgers.
Also this story puts the price for the project at 22 million.
It's 125 million, with most of that going toward a new downtown courthouse, which we also do not need.
And Burbach frames the opposition only with the jail for juveniles, when the biggest objection is that Borgeson and the rest set up a phony corporation to enrich campaign donors like Mike Yanney and HDR, who stand to profit from no-bid contracts lined out in the corrupt not-for-profit phoniness the Douglas County board set up.
