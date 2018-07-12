New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s PAC aimed at getting more women elected to Congress endorsed Kara Eastman, the Democratic candidate for the Omaha area’s 2nd Congressional District House seat.
Eastman, the leader of a nonprofit agency and vice chair of the Metropolitan Community College board, faces Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., in the Nov. 6 election.
Gillibrand’s Off the Sidelines PAC has raised almost $5 million for female candidates.
Off the Sidelines says it is working to diversify Congress and ensure that issues that matter to women and families are represented. Currently, women hold 84, or 19 percent, of House seats.
Gillibrand, a Democrat, said in a statement: “Kara is a social worker and nonprofit leader who has spent her career fighting for families living in lead-poisoned homes. ... We need more women like Kara in office — women who will fight for women and families.”
Eastman also has been endorsed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and a number of progressive and women-focused groups, including Emily’s List and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.
