If elected governor, Bob Krist would spend five times more on the Nebraska job training fund.
Krist, a Democratic state senator from Omaha, is challenging Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts in the Nov. 6 general election.
Krist wants the state to prioritize job training, he said at a press conference with officials from the Omaha Federation of Labor, which has endorsed him. The group has 20,000 members in the Omaha metro area.
Krist criticized Ricketts for his plan to include a $5 million appropriation for workforce development in Ricketts’ unsuccessful tax overhaul proposal. Krist thinks that amount is not enough, and he says he would put $25 million or even $35 million into the fund.
“The state can do more through job training, workforce development, internship and apprenticeship programs to help build up our workforce to make Nebraska an even better place to live and work,” Krist said.
Krist’s campaign said the money would come from “reprioritizing” the general fund.
In a statement, Ricketts spokesman Matthew Trail said workforce development is a “key part” of Ricketts’ agenda.
Trail said Krist is “promising more government spending without a plan to pay for it.”
