LINCOLN — State Sen. Bruce Bostelman of rural Brainard has announced that he will seek a second term in the Nebraska Legislature.

Bostelman, a 57-year-old registered Republican, serves District 23, which covers Butler and Saunders Counties and most of Colfax County.

He pledged if reelected to continue to protect “unborn life” and gun rights. He has been endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman, among others.

During the 2019 legislative session, Bostelman argued against the spending increase for the University of Nebraska system and introduced a bill requiring owners of wind energy farms to pay for decommissioning and reclamation expenses.

“I will continue to fight for meaningful property tax relief and to bring consistent conservative leadership to the Nebraska unicameral,” he said.

He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2000 and has participated in farm research. He and his wife, Jan, have two children.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Meet the Nebraska state senators

Here are the 49 state senators of Nebraska's 106th Legislature. You can click here to find your state senator.

1 of 50

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription