A Marine veteran who'd hoped to challenge Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., has ended his short-lived congressional candidacy.

Dustin Sedoris has instead endorsed Kara Eastman for the Nebraska 2nd District seat.

"The best way to accomplish the change we need is through electing Kara Eastman to Congress," Sedoris said in a statement. "She has the best platform on health care, getting money out of politics, and the economy. I’ve thought it through and concluded that she has a strong path to victory."

Sedoris had been running for the seat since April.

His departure leaves three announced candidates for the seat: Eastman, Ann Ashford and Morgann Freeman. A fourth, Gladys Harrison, is considering a run.

The winner of the Democratic primary will go on to challenge Bacon, a second-term Republican in the seat that includes Douglas and western Sarpy Counties.

