LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts and State Sen. Bob Krist have launched into a debate over debates in their race for governor.
Ricketts, the incumbent Republican, announced last week that he would participate in three joint appearances with his opponent.
But Krist, his Democratic challenger, fired back Thursday with a call for five debates between the two candidates, with statewide media coverage.
Only one debate, sponsored by The World-Herald and KMTV, appeared on both lists. The hourlong debate Aug. 30 at the Nebraska State Fair will be streamed live on Omaha.com and 3newsnow.com.
In a statement Thursday, Krist requested that the governor agree to four more events, all in debate format, conducted by major media outlets and broadcast across the state.
He said one debate should be devoted to property taxes.
“It is beneath the dignity of the office of governor for Pete Ricketts to deny Nebraskans the opportunity to see and hear our ideas of how we would serve if elected,” Krist said. “He should not be allowed to hide from his record.”
But Matthew Trail, Ricketts’ campaign spokesman, called the request “a beleaguered tactic from a failing campaign.” He said the governor has been accessible to the public, participating at numerous town halls, public appearances, monthly call-in shows and weekly news media events.
“To spread his message, Bob Krist will have to campaign and engage with voters, like every other candidate who seeks public office,” Trail said.
He said that three joint appearances is customary in Nebraska gubernatorial races.
Along with the State Fair debate, the governor has accepted an invitation to a Sept. 21 event sponsored by Wayne Area Economic Development. The format of the event has not been decided, Trail said.
Krist spokesman Dan Parsons said Krist has a conflict and cannot attend. Krist also objected to the event because it was planned at the urging of the Nebraska Republican Party, according to an email shared by his campaign.
Another joint appearance is the Nebraska Jewish Political Forum, sponsored by Temple Israel in Omaha. The Oct. 7 event is on Ricketts’ schedule and Krist plans to attend too. At the forum, candidates will answer questions provided in advance, but will not debate each other.
There are no plans currently about televising or streaming the Wayne or Omaha events. But Trail noted that both are open to the public and to the press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.