COUNCIL BLUFFS — The streets of downtown Council Bluffs came alive during Saturday morning’s Heartland Pride Parade, as an estimated 5,000 people watched or marched in the parade.
For more than an hour, Pearl and Main Streets between 9th and Broadway Avenues became a kaleidoscope of rainbow flags and colorful outfits, fight songs and dance hits, cheers and laughs.
But beneath the bright colors and smiles, some sensed a familiar echo from pride parades past, one that had faded to some extent in recent years, particularly after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in 2015.
After a decade of legal and cultural progress for the LGBTQ community, marchers and spectators alike expressed worries about the possibility of setbacks to come. The upcoming Supreme Court vacancy — following Justice Anthony Kennedy’s announcement that he will retire this summer — was cited by several in the crowd.
“There are disheartening things happening,” said Peyton Wells, who was marching with the Queer and Trans Services Student Agency from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. “I think a lot of us do feel threatened , but that’s also why we’re here.
“I try not to focus on the setbacks on days like this because every other day of the year we are thinking about that.”
Kelly Peters of Harlan, Iowa, found her own way to show support for the cause. As a “mama bear” participating in a national pro-LGBTQ Facebook movement called “Free Mom Hugs,” Peters was there with a sign offering a hug to anyone who needed one.
“We know there are kids out there who get the love and support they need and deserve, but we also know there are kids who don’t. So I’m out here trying to give it to them,” she said.
Her son Chris Margritz-Peters was also there, along with his husband, Brian Margritz-Peters. The two men were among those concerned about the political ramifications of the open Supreme Court seat.
“I’m sure there will be a suit that comes up that will eventually go to the Supreme Court, and they’ll continue to try to narrow what rights are,” Brian Margritz-Peters said. “I feel like this is just the beginning of things to come.”
Not everyone was so concerned about the political challenges of a more conservative Supreme Court.
For some, like the three adults and three children tasked with judging and rating all 48 of the floats in the parade, the fun and flair of the parade — and the challenge of picking its “winners” — overshadowed politics.
Twelve-year-old Jamison Olson said he was looking for floats that were “very big and loud,” while adult judge Krisanne Weimer just wanted to know who was having the most fun.
“There can be a small group but if they show a lot of energy and enthusiasm they’ll get a high score,” she said.
The parade’s chairwoman, Helen Broadway-Savage, said
ultimately what mattered was that there could be events and places like the parade.
“I think if the people who are scared can come somewhere to feel safe, that’s good. That’s what pride was originally for — to be a safe space.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.