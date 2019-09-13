Sasse Runzas

Sen. Ben Sasse poses in the middle of selling Runzas at a 2015 Husker game. 

 COURTESY OF SASSE CAMPAIGN

Husker fans will no longer have a chance to see their U.S. senator slinging the most Nebraska food at the most Nebraska of places — Memorial Stadium.

A recent confrontation with a protester during a game has led to the suspension of Sen. Ben Sasse selling Runzas at Husker games.

A spokesman for Sasse said that, "in consultation with Runza," the Sasse family decided not to hawk Runzas at the games while Sasse is a candidate. The Republican is seeking re-election to a second term in 2020.

Spokesman James Wegmann described the incident: "A shrieking protester wearing ‘F*** Trump’ garb decided to scream endless obscenities at Ben and his daughter while they were vending at the home opener."

“This whole thing is beyond dumb and shows how poisonous partisanship is spoiling healthy civic life,” Wegmann said.

The protester, 67-year-old Judy King, a Lincoln retiree, said was angry because she and other sexual assault survivors flew out to meet with Sasse during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings in September 2018. They met with a staffer but not the senator himself — and King has not been able to meet with him since.

"It’s very upsetting to see him at football games selling Runzas when he can’t take half an hour to meet with women who’ve been sexually assaulted," she said.

King, a Husker fan who said she's been sitting in the same seat for decades, decided that if she saw Sasse selling Runzas, she would act.

She went to the game wearing a shirt that said, "Will trade racists for refugees."

The senator showed up with the Runzas, and she pulled out her anti-Trump hat. She had hoped to tell Sasse that she was having trouble making an appointment with him.

According to King, he looked at her, looked at her hat, and said, "We’re not going to do this here."

She said she then started following him and yelling, "What are you doing selling Runzas here while our farmers are underwater?"

Eventually, she said, stadium security and the police asked her to leave.

King, a registered Democrat, said she got more involved in politics after Trump got elected. She said that she's tried to contact all of her federal representatives and that Sasse is the hardest to get a hold of.

Runza officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wegmann said Sasse's sale of Runzas has "never been about politics."

However, his campaign has promoted his Runza gig. 

"Are you in Memorial Stadium right now? If so, look for Senator Sasse. He has a Runza for you! #GBR," his campaign posted on Facebook in September 2015.

And the next month: "Senator Sasse once again hawking Runzas in Memorial Stadium for charity. Go Big Red!! #GBR #Huskers."

He's also taken other part-time work such as driving for a ride-hailing service. "I like to work alongside Nebraskans. I drove uber yesterday. (For charity...)," Sasse responded to inquiring Twitter users in 2016.

