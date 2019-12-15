Omaha police are investigating the shooting of a teenage boy near Miller Park on Saturday night in connection with a stolen vehicle. 

The name of the 13-year-old boy was not released. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, according to Officer Michael Pecha, a police spokesman.

Pecha said officers were called to 24th Street and Florence Boulevard just before 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a teenager with a gunshot wound in Miller Park.

The officers also located an adult male who told police that he had been trying to retrieve a stolen vehicle from the juvenile. Police determined that the adult had shot the teen during a confrontation over the vehicle. 

No arrests have been made, and the investigation into the incident continues, Pecha said. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

