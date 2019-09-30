A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in northwest Lincoln on Sunday night, police said.
Lincoln police have ruled the teenager's death a homicide. The name of the shooting victim was being withheld pending notification of family.
The shooting took place on 7th Street south of Fletcher Avenue. Officers were called to the area just after 10 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.
The officers were directed to the business parking lot at 1404 Superior St. and began CPR on the shooting victim. The teen was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
An autopsy has been ordered and will confirm the cause of death. Investigators are still working to understand the events that preceded the homicide to determine if it was the result of targeted violence.
Police are asking anyone with relevant information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
