Omaha police began investigating the city's 12th homicide of the year early Sunday after being called to home near 24th Street and Poppleton Avenue.

Police were responding to a shots fired called shortly after 2 a.m., a spokesman said. Officers found a man who had been shot outside 1320 S. 24th St., and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The name of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of family. Police have not announced any arrests. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656, or Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to a homicide arrest. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

