Omaha police have identified the pedestrian who died Sunday following a hit-and-run incident near 96th and L Streets. 

Justin Johnson, 26, of Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene about 6 a.m. A passerby found Johnson on the westbound shoulder of L Street and called 911, police said. 

Investigators said roadway evidence, including vehicle parts at the scene, revealed that Johnson had been struck by a westbound vehicle that left the scene. 

Anyone with information should contact the Omaha Police Department traffic unit at 402-444-5627 or Crimestoppers at 402-444-7867.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email