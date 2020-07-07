Omaha police have identified the pedestrian who died Sunday following a hit-and-run incident near 96th and L Streets.
Justin Johnson, 26, of Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene about 6 a.m. A passerby found Johnson on the westbound shoulder of L Street and called 911, police said.
Investigators said roadway evidence, including vehicle parts at the scene, revealed that Johnson had been struck by a westbound vehicle that left the scene.
Anyone with information should contact the Omaha Police Department traffic unit at 402-444-5627 or Crimestoppers at 402-444-7867.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.