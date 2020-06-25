Omaha police said two people were killed in a collision at 90th and Maple Streets on Wednesday night when a driver ran a red light.
Roberto Gonzalez, 58, and Annette North, 56, both of Omaha, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said Thursday. Chinyere Nwuju, 38, of Omaha, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with serious facial injuries.
Investigators determined that Nwuju was southbound on 90th Street at a high speed in a 2008 Dodge Nitro when she failed to stop for the red light. The Dodge collided with a Dodge Ram pickup that was eastbound on Maple Street shortly after 9 p.m.
The force of the collision split the pickup in half, police said. The Dodge Nitro continued south and crashed into a 2017 Jeep Renegade that was facing north on 90th Street while waiting to turn west onto Maple Street.
The driver of the Jeep, Kimberly Edwards, 38, of Omaha, was not injured.
According to Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle records, Nwuju's driver's license is suspended. A police spokesman said charges are expected to be filed against Nwuju.
