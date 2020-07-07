More police officers have been assigned to Omaha's gang unit in response to a recent surge in shootings, including the city's latest homicide.
Obdoo Walker, 41, of Omaha, died early Sunday after being shot while driving near 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway. Walker was found in the crashed vehicle.
A 43-year-old man was located near 61st Street and Bedford Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. He told police he was in the car in which Walker was shot. Jamar McCowin, who sustained non-life threatening injuries, told investigators that he fled after the shootings and the crash.
Police reported at least eight shooting incidents over the Fourth of July weekend. Eleven people were injured, including the fatal shooting of Walker, which remains under investigation.
"It is early into the ongoing investigations, we don't have any more information on the specifics of each (incident)," Officer Joe Nickerson, a police spokesman, said. "We are temporarily adding some more officers to the gang unit to address these concerns."
Walker is Omaha's 17th homicide victim of the year. Arrests have made in 11 of city's 2020 homicides.
Nickerson said police also have beefed up their presence near 24th and Lake Streets in a crowd prevention effort.
Early Saturday, officers reporting hearing gunshots in the area of 24th and Lake. More than 300 people were gathered, and members of the crowd were disorderly and swarming officers, leading to a “help an officer” call being sent out. Two people, a 19-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, were shot, suffering injuries that were determined to be not life-threatening, according to police.
Nickerson said citizens have been complaining about large crowds, with "lots of cars parked in private, closed parking lots."
He said the officers will be present to prevent illegal parking and to try to cut down on the crowds causing traffic and other problems.
Police urge anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and cash rewards of $25,000 are available for information leading a homicide arrest. Information leading to an arrest in a non-fatal shooting is eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.
