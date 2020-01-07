York drone photo

This frame pulled from a video by Eric J. Eckert shows a drone flying over the north side of York around 10 p.m. Monday night. Eckert is staff member for the York News-Times newspaper. It's not clear if it's related to the recent batch of drone sightings in western Nebraska and eastern Colorado.

 ERIC J. ECKERT/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

eduffy@owh.com, 402-444-1210,

twitter.com/eduff88

Tags

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education. Follow her on Twitter @eduff88. Phone: 402-444-1210.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription