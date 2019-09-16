A beer can in the grass along the side of Nebraska Highway 87 leading into Whiteclay. The ditches of the highway between Rushville and Whiteclay are littered with beer cans, water bottles and other trash.
Photos: One year after beer sales ended in Whiteclay
Stacy Stewart, seated, and Wayne Swift Bird of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, wait in Whiteclay, Nebraska, for a ride to Rushville to buy alcohol. “If there’s a will, there’s a way,” Swift Bird said.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALd
Stacy Stewart, left, and Wayne Swift Bird of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, wait for a ride to Rushville, Nebraska, to buy alcohol. Beer sales ended in Whiteclay, Nebraska, one year ago.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Billy Wilson, left, scans items for Caroline Richards of Allen, South Dakota, at White Clay Grocery.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man reaches for items in a dumpster outside Billy Mills Hall in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic flows along Nebraska Highway 87 through Whiteclay, Nebraska, last week. In the year since beer sales ended in Whiteclay, a new Family Dollar store opened.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Stacy Stewart, front, and Wayne Swift Bird of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, wait for a ride to Rushville, Nebraska, to buy alcohol.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rose Nelson makes a purchase from Billy Wilson at White Clay Grocery.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mix of trash, including beer cans, water bottles and clothing, mixes with dirt on the side of the Nebraska Highway 87 in Whiteclay.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Abram Neumann is the interim executive director of the Lakota Hope Center in Whiteclay.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Graffiti on the side of a building in Whiteclay reads in part, “Do not buy alcohol from this town!”
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former bar Arrowhead Inn remains closed as a new Family Dollar store, left, is now open.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Pepsi delivery truck travels through in Whiteclay last week.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne Swift Bird of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, waits for a ride to Rushville, Nebraska, to buy alcohol.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sign letting people know they've entered Whiteclay.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rushville Mayor Chris Heiser said customers from the reservation are buying vodka and other hard liquor rather than beer and are forced to drive farther up a narrow highway to get it.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
A customer enters a Family Dollar store that opened late last year and draws a steady clientele.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lance Moss owns White Clay Grocery.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
David Mills sits outside Billy Mills Hall in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
David Mills, left, and Adam Red Cloud sit outside Billy Mills Hall in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jordan Robinson, left, peels bananas as store owner Lance Moss slices roast beef at White Clay Grocery.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
The street is empty aside from passing traffic in Whiteclay, Nebraska, last week.
