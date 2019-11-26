...WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT REGION TODAY AND TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
1 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN
INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW
COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS
COULD IMPACT THE EVENING AND WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RAIN AND A MIXTURE OF SNOW AND SLEET IS
FORECAST TO TURN OVER TO ALL SNOW THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.
THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED AFTER 6 PM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
A group of volunteers crochet mats made of recycled plastic shopping bags at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Glenwood, Iowa on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. The mats which are constructed of around 1,500 plastic strips are donated to homeless men and women in the Omaha and Council Bluffs area.
Men mingle outside the Joshua House at the New Visions Homeless Services (Mohm's Place) in Council Bluffs on July 25. People in need at the Joshua House can take one of the mats, which are constructed of around 1,500 plastic strips.
