...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:30 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...A NEAR STEADY RIVER LEVEL IS FORECAST.
&&
John O’Connor finds an old photo of him and his brother from his flood-damaged home. O’Connor and his wife made several improvements to their home built in 1876, but he says he’s “divided” over whether to rebuild.
A photo of John O’Connor and his brother from the 1950s that was pulled out of John’s flood-damaged home in Pacific Junction, Iowa, on Friday. The flooding barely damaged his photo but wiped out the photo of his brother.
Hamza Alshargabi works with Team Rubicon to help strip the house of John O’Connor after flood waters receded in Pacific Junction.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hathaway stands in front of his house on Cordelia Ave in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hathaway is holding a perfume bottle his wife wanted him to rescue from their flooded home in Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hathaway found his cat, as well as most everything in his home covered in muck, a month after fleeing flooding in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A magnolia tree blooms near a pile of flood damaged debris pulled from a house in Pacific Junction, Iowa, on April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
John O'Connor talks about the pile of the flood-damaged things pulled out of his home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
John O'Connor holds up a flood-damaged floorboard from pulled from his home in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hathaway walks out of his flood damaged home in Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A measuring cup from the kitchen of Russell Hathaway is stuck on the shower curtain rod after flood waters ravaged his home in Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A step stool became lodged behind a mirror in the home of Russell Hathaway after flood waters ravaged his home in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hathaway talks about his flood damaged home in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Deric Shea works with Team Rubicon to help strip the house of John O’Connor after flood waters receded in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
John O'Connor walks through his yard which is covered in corn stover behind his flood-damaged home in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pacific Junction firefighter Andy Roker, right and Glenwood firefighter Brad Oliver use a firehose to clear mud away from the front of the fire station in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A crew from MidAmerican Energy works on a power line in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A snake makes its way through debris outside of John O'Connor flood-damaged home in Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A snake makes its way through debris outside of John O'Connor flood-damaged home in Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Corn stover covers a van just east of Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Corn stover covers a van just east of Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Glenwood firefighter Brad Oliver squeegees mud out of the fire station in Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pacific Junction firefighter Andy Roker, left, and Glenwood firefighter Brad Oliver use a firehose to clear mud away from the front of the fire station in Pacific Junction, Iowa, on April 19.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pontoon boat was carried by flood waters onto a fence in Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pacific Junction firefighter Andy Roker uses a firehose to clean mud away from the front of the fire station in Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A machine clears debris off of the train tracks outside of Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tanks toppled by floodwaters photographed in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Debris litters a field after flood waters receded outside of Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A machine clears debris off of the train tracks outside of Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hathaway stands in front of his flood damaged home in Pacific Junction, Iowa, on April 19.
