A truck dumps fill material on an area where a private levee washed away on Campanile Road near Venice, Nebraska, and Two Rivers State Recreation Area.
Rich Tesar

Water froze in an area near Venice, Nebraska, and Two Rivers State Recreation Area, where a private levee once stood.

Photos: Major flooding hit Nebraska and Iowa towns in March 2019

