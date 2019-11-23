“Declaration of Independence,” written largely by Jefferson and published first in his “A Summary View of the Rights of British America” in 1774. Its adoption, in slightly altered form, was celebrated in Philadelphia on July 8, 1776, and it was read before Washington’s army the next day.
1. Who said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident; that all men are created equal ...”?
A. Thomas Jefferson
B. George Washington
C. Jimmy Carter
D. Bill Clinton
A. Thomas Jefferson
2. What state is the birthplace of eight presidents?
A. Texas
B. Ohio
C. Virginia
D. New York
3. Who said, “We defend and we build a way of life, not for America alone, but for all mankind”?
A. Ronald Reagan
B. Harry S. Truman
C. Franklin D. Roosevelt
D. Richard Nixon
(C) Franklin D. Roosevelt. Fireside chat on national defense, May 26, 1940.
4. Weighing in at about 300 pounds, William Howard Taft was the largest president. Who was the smallest?
A. Millard Fillmore
B. James Madison
C. Thomas Jefferson
D. John Adams
(B) James Madison was 5-foot-4 and weighed less than 100 pounds.
5. Who said, “This administration here and now declares an unconditional war against poverty”?
A. George H.W. Bush
B. Lyndon B. Johnson
C. Dwight D. Eisenhower
D. Bill Clinton
6. Omaha is the birthplace of which U.S. president?
A. Richard Nixon
B. Gerald Ford
C. Jimmy Carter
D. Herbert Hoover
7. Who said, “... That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth”?
A. George Washington
B. Ronald Reagan
C. Abraham Lincoln
D. John F. Kennedy
(C) Abraham Lincoln. Gettysburg Address, Nov. 19, 1863.
8. Which president often started his mornings by skinny-dipping in the Potomac River?
A. John Quincy Adams
B. Thomas Jefferson
C. James Monroe
D. William Harrison
(A) John Quincy Adams
9. Who said, “The buck stops here”?
A. Theodore Roosevelt
B. Jimmy Carter
C. Harry S. Truman
D. Ulysses S. Grant
10. Which of these presidents have won two Grammys each?
A. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama
B. Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama
C. Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton
11. Who said, “I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you! And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!”?
A. Dwight D. Eisenhower
B. Franklin D. Roosevelt
C. Richard M. Nixon
D. George W. Bush
(D) George W. Bush. “Bullhorn speech” to the workers at Ground Zero on Sept. 14, 2001.
12. In total, how many presidents and vice presidents have won Nobel Peace Prizes?
A. 3
B. 5
C. 6
D. 8
13. Who said, “Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek”?
A. Bill Clinton
B. George W. Bush
C. John F. Kennedy
D. Barack Obama
14. Who was the first sitting president to leave the country?
A. Woodrow Wilson
B. Theodore Roosevelt
C. Franklin D. Roosevelt
D. Grover Cleveland
15. Who said, “The chief business of the American people is business”?
A. Calvin Coolidge
B. Dwight D. Eisenhower
C. Ronald Reagan
D. George H.W. Bush
(A) Calvin Coolidge. Speech to the American Society of Newspaper Editors, Jan. 17, 1925.
