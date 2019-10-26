...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEARLY STEADY THROUGH THE MIDDLE
OF NEXT WEEK.
&&
President Barack Obama shakes hands with then-U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Admiral Ted Carter in the East Room of the White House in Washington in April 2016. Carter was there for a ceremony to present the Navy football team with the 2015 Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.
Walter "Ted" Carter Jr., left, presents a diploma to Keenan Reynolds, graduating midshipman and the Baltimore Ravens' sixth-round NFL draft pick, during the academy's graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Md., in May 2016.
U.S. Naval Academy superintendent Ted Carter, center, stands with Navy players after an NCAA college football game between Navy and Memphis, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, second from bottom right, and Vice Admiral Walter “Ted” Carter, left, pose for a photo with Navy players and their trophy after the Military Bowl game against Pittsburgh in December 2015. Navy won 44-28.
Vice Admiral Walter E. “Ted” Carter is shown before he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers on July 4, 2016, in Washington. Carter was named Friday as the top candidate for the University of Nebraska presidency.
Ted Carter talks to reporters in August 2014 in his office in Annapolis, Maryland. Carter was named Friday as the top candidate for the University of Nebraska presidency.
President Donald Trump walks with then-Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Admiral Ted Carter across the field during halftime at the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia in December.
