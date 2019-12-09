thawmeh

Thaw Meh holds son Joseph, 3, in the kitchen of their new home.

 COURTESY/THE LEARNING COMMUNITY

Photos: Yale Park Apartments inspection

City of Omaha housing inspectors descended Sept. 20 on a north Omaha apartment complex to inspect units and potentially remove and relocate up to 500 refugees from Myanmar.

1 of 45
thawmeh2

Nga Reh, with wife Thaw Meh, holds the key to their new house in northwest Omaha. The two are refugees from Myanmar and were evacuated from the Yale Park Apartments in September 2018.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

eduffy@owh.com, 402-444-1210

twitter.com/eduff88

Tags

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education. Follow her on Twitter @eduff88. Phone: 402-444-1210.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription