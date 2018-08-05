Those executed and their victims

Rob Harris, Bill Pietig, Jeff Harris and Scott Baker, all from Omaha, display a sign at Otey’s 1994 execution. They were part of a crowd of about 1,000 people at the penitentiary that night.
Death penalty proponents did some crowd surfing just minutes before the midnight execution of Nebraska death row inmate Harold Lamont Otey at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in 1994.

The 23 men Nebraska has put to death

Twenty-three people have been put to death by the state of Nebraska since the state took over the task from individual counties in 1903. The World-Herald has reported on every execution. A look at that coverage:

Nebraska death row inmate Harold Lamont Otey seen right before his execution in 1994.

7 things you may not know about Nebraska's execution history

Nebraska has executed 23 men since taking over the duty from individual counties in 1903. Some of the lesser-known episodes and facts about the history of capital punishment in the state.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

(3) comments

PorcupinePal
JOHN HARTIGAN

But our Governor thinks this is a 'winning' idea.

ConsulGeneral
THOMAS HUTSON

Paul,

An agonizing story to both read and write. As I get nearer the end of my road of life, I am tormented by the decisions of life and the taking of a life.

"1993: DC Stalker" on YouTube and "Bessie's PEACE" and "GLOW Award" on Google describe our tragedy and the unending aftermath. 25 years, 5 months and 8 days later, I have gone from wanting to kill my daughter's killer with my bare hands to being largely opposed to the death penalty except in cases where death is the
only fitting response. Indeed, as an involuntary member of "Parents of Murdered Children," I find myself on both sides of that horrific fence: Who suffers more? The parents of murdered children, or the parents of the murderer? But, with this territory, there comes almost a mandate: to do something so others will not have to endure the same fate. For whatever it may be. For the day when I will join my beloved Bessie in the Great Beyond, on The Other Side, and she says, "Dad, what did you do to make sure no one else had to go through what we went through?" My answer, so far, is beyond unsatisfactory. And, perhaps it shall always be thus, alas....

Thomas R. Hutson
U.S. Consul General (ret.)
U.S. Army Major (ret. res.)
Omaha42000
Joe Turco

Peaceful protest should always be respected. Peaceful protest is an American right, protected by the constitution. When "protests" become kinetic, then they should be labeled as a "riot", not just "protest". I'm really not sure if the death penalty is appropriate punishment for all murders, but sometimes it is, and even if I disagree, it is our law, passed by men and women in our legislature, and the law must be respected, or war among the citizens should decide. If Nebraskans want to abolish the death penalty, we have a vehicle for making this happen. We are blessed to have ballot initiatives, and the issue goes before the voter. Unless or until this happens, some murders will be executed, rightly or wrongly, they shall be put to death. If you don't like this, then you can protest, but not riot.

