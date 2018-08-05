Frank Barker, hanged Jan. 17, 1908, for the murder of Daniel and Alice Barker, his brother and his brother's wife. Just before he was executed, he made a final appeal to Gov. George Sheldon, who visited him in his cell. Sheldon declined to delay his death. Read original coverage of the execution.
Twenty-three people have been put to death by the state of Nebraska since the state took over the task from individual counties in 1903. The World-Herald has reported on every execution. A look at that coverage:
Frank Barker, hanged Jan. 17, 1908, for the murder of Daniel and Alice Barker, his brother and his brother's wife. Just before he was executed, he made a final appeal to Gov. George Sheldon, who visited him in his cell. Sheldon declined to delay his death. Read original coverage of the execution.
Robert Shumway, hanged March 5, 1909, for the murder of Sarah Martin. Shumway was a hired hand at the Martin farm and killed Martin during a robbery of the farmhouse. Read original coverage of the execution.
Alson Cole and Allen Grammer, sent to the electric chair on Dec. 20, 1920, for the murder of Grammer's mother-in-law, Lulu Vogt. The two were the first to die by electric chair in the state. Read original coverage of the execution.
Frank Carter, known as the Omaha Sniper, was sent to the electric chair June 24, 1927, for the murder of William McDevitt and A.D. Searles. As he was being strapped into the chair, he quipped to The World-Herald, "I'm in a pretty tight place here." Read original coverage of the execution.
Nobody knew who triggered the trap of the scaffold during hangings at the state’s penitentiary in Lincoln. Instead, four men pressed buttons simultaneously on a device invented by a Douglas County deputy. One of them sent the condemned man to his doom. The three others did nothing.
The electric chair was substituted for hanging in 1913 as part of a failed attempt to abolish capital punishment in Nebraska. The bill to get rid of the state’s death penalty passed the Nebraska House, but it failed in the Senate, despite what World-Herald archives said was “strong and, it is believed, predominant sentiment … in favor of the bill.” Instead, legislators did away with hanging for what was seen as “a more humane method of inflicting the death penalty.”
Little is known about the origins of the state’s electric chair. Just a few months before it was first used in December 1920, the state still did not have one. The pair first killed by electric chair — Allen Grammer and Alson Cole — were given a reprieve in September 1920 because it had not yet been constructed. According to a 1943 World-Herald article, it was a “one-hundred-dollar homemade electric chair,” constructed by other convicts. Other accounts say the chair was built by Lee Bennett, a carpenter who worked for the Cedar Planing Mill in Lincoln.
In the wake of the state’s change from hanging to the electric chair, Omaha’s humane society asked that it also be allowed to use electrocution to kill animals. A device to perform the electrocutions was subsequently installed at the humane society in 1915.
Executioners were brought in from elsewhere to oversee Nebraska's electrocutions. Many brought their own equipment, including masks, skull-pieces and other paraphernalia. A 1945 story said the executioner, then brought in from New Jersey, was paid $200 plus expenses.
Almost every condemned man made a final, last-ditch appeal to the governor for mercy. Just one, it appears, got to do so in person. In 1908, Frank Barker persuaded Gov. George Sheldon to visit him in his cell the day of his hanging. He pleaded at length with the governor, who told Barker multiple times that he did not feel he could interfere. Barker died a few hours later.
There was quite a bit of variation in the electricity used in executions. Some people were subjected to one long burst of electricity, for up to 2 minutes. Others were shocked multiple times for shorter periods. Voltages also varied significantly. In 1948, Timothy Iron Bear was killed using a succession of higher voltages over four charges, from 220 volts up to 2,300 volts. In 1959, Charles Starkweather was subjected to six shocks of 2,200 volts each. Another executioner said he preferred 1,700 volts.
But our Governor thinks this is a 'winning' idea.
Paul,
An agonizing story to both read and write. As I get nearer the end of my road of life, I am tormented by the decisions of life and the taking of a life.
"1993: DC Stalker" on YouTube and "Bessie's PEACE" and "GLOW Award" on Google describe our tragedy and the unending aftermath. 25 years, 5 months and 8 days later, I have gone from wanting to kill my daughter's killer with my bare hands to being largely opposed to the death penalty except in cases where death is the
only fitting response. Indeed, as an involuntary member of "Parents of Murdered Children," I find myself on both sides of that horrific fence: Who suffers more? The parents of murdered children, or the parents of the murderer? But, with this territory, there comes almost a mandate: to do something so others will not have to endure the same fate. For whatever it may be. For the day when I will join my beloved Bessie in the Great Beyond, on The Other Side, and she says, "Dad, what did you do to make sure no one else had to go through what we went through?" My answer, so far, is beyond unsatisfactory. And, perhaps it shall always be thus, alas....
Thomas R. Hutson
U.S. Consul General (ret.)
U.S. Army Major (ret. res.)
22502 A Street
Eagle, NE 68347-1946
402-960-3403
Bessie's PEACE: A Search and a Struggle for Her
for Disarmament, Nonviolence and Reconciliation
401 North Webster Street
Red Cloud, NE 68970
402-746-3613
Peaceful protest should always be respected. Peaceful protest is an American right, protected by the constitution. When "protests" become kinetic, then they should be labeled as a "riot", not just "protest". I'm really not sure if the death penalty is appropriate punishment for all murders, but sometimes it is, and even if I disagree, it is our law, passed by men and women in our legislature, and the law must be respected, or war among the citizens should decide. If Nebraskans want to abolish the death penalty, we have a vehicle for making this happen. We are blessed to have ballot initiatives, and the issue goes before the voter. Unless or until this happens, some murders will be executed, rightly or wrongly, they shall be put to death. If you don't like this, then you can protest, but not riot.
