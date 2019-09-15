Jay Noddle mug

Jay Noddle

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Jay Lund mug

Jay Lund
Molly Skold mug

Molly Skold, East Campus Realty
Lawse mug

Daniel Lawse

Changing Omaha: More than 50 stories of local development projects in the works

An ongoing list of some our development stories from 2018, with the most-recent stories at the top. 

1 of 54