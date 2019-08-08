The grave site of Leo and Rudolph Blitz on Friday, December 4, 2015 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln. The twin brothers were killed aboard the USS Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
This memorial stone marks the empty graves of Leo and Rudolph Blitz in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. The twins' remains have finally been identified and will be buried Saturday with full military honors in Lincoln.
Rudolph Blitz's remains are believed to have been buried in this grave at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu after the war. But they were mixed with the bones of at least six — and possibly dozens — of other sailors who were killed aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Pearl Harbor attack of Dec. 7, 1941. For reasons that aren't clear, the grave was labeled "USS Arizona," although records indicate all the remains in the grave actually were recovered from the battleship Oklahoma.
In this September 1942 photo, Nebraska Gov. Dwight Griswold presents certificates of appreciation to Marie and Henry Blitz of Lincoln in honor of their twin sons, Leo and Rudolph Blitz. Both sons died aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941.
Graveside services were never held for two Nebraska men — identical twins — killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Their bodies, like dozens of other sailors, could not be identified after the fierce fires and explosions caused by the surprise raid by Japanese bombers. But on Saturday, modern technology will allow the family of Rudolph and Leo Blitz to lay them to rest.
Graveside services were never held for two Nebraska men — identical twins — killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Their bodies, like dozens of other sailors, could not be identified after the fierce fires and explosions caused by the surprise raid by Japanese bombers. But on Saturday, modern technology will allow the family of Rudolph and Leo Blitz to lay them to rest. Rudy is on the left and Leo on the right.
The grave site of Leo and Rudolph Blitz on Friday, December 4, 2015 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln. The twin brothers were killed aboard the USS Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.
This memorial stone marks the empty graves of Leo and Rudolph Blitz in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. The twins' remains have finally been identified and will be buried Saturday with full military honors in Lincoln.
Rudolph Blitz's remains are believed to have been buried in this grave at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu after the war. But they were mixed with the bones of at least six — and possibly dozens — of other sailors who were killed aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Pearl Harbor attack of Dec. 7, 1941. For reasons that aren't clear, the grave was labeled "USS Arizona," although records indicate all the remains in the grave actually were recovered from the battleship Oklahoma.
Kris Shelledy visits the grave site of her uncles Leo and Rudolph Blitz. The twin brothers were killed aboard the USS Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.
In this September 1942 photo, Nebraska Gov. Dwight Griswold presents certificates of appreciation to Marie and Henry Blitz of Lincoln in honor of their twin sons, Leo and Rudolph Blitz. Both sons died aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941.
This is a photograph of Leo Blitz, who was killed on the USS Oklahoma. His picture was included in a poster at Offutt Air Force Base.
Leo and Rudolph Blitz were killed aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Pearl Harbor raid of Dec. 7, 1941.
This is a photograph of Rudolph Blitz, who was killed on the USS Oklahoma. His picture was included in a poster at Offutt Air Force Base.
Rescuers work to free U.S. Navy sailors trapped in the hull of the battleship USS Oklahoma. Thirty-two men were rescued this way, but more than 400 others died during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
In this May 24, 1943, photo, the capsized battleship USS Oklahoma is lifted out of the water at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The USS Oklahoma is shown in this April 1938 photo.
