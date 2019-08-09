Maintenance has resumed on the 55th Wing's RC-135-variant reconnaissance jets at the Bennie L. Davis Aircraft Maintenance Complex, which took on about 2 feet of floodwater. It is one of the first buildings to which power was restored.
Photos: Signs of flood damage still everywhere at Offutt Air Force Base
Trophies, pictures, awards and certificates from the 55th Security Forces Squadron building dry in the sun earlier this week at Offutt Air Force Base.
Floodwaters picked up and carried a Dumpster to the top of a structure at Offutt Air Force Base.
Standing water from last month’s flooding reflects the image of the E-4B hangar at Offutt Air Force Base.
A hallway at 55th Security Forces Squadron building shows flood damage.
Furniture in the breakroom of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building was shattered by floodwaters.
A trailer rests partially atop a fence near standing water remaining from the March flooding at Offutt Air Force Base.
March floodwaters damaged or destroyed more than 100 buildings at Offutt Air Force Base.
Floodwater debris piled up near a doorway to the 55th Security Forces Squadron building at Offutt Air Force Base.
A car damaged by the flooding sits in the parking lot of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building at Offutt Air Force Base.
A sign in the 55th Security Forces Squadron building lies on a muddy desktop.
A decommissioned fuel tank toppled by flooding was one of about 60 structures damaged beyond repair at Offutt Air Force Base.
A car in the parking lot of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building is filled with debris delivered by floodwaters.
Floodwater debris remained piled in front of a doorway earlier this week at Offutt Air Force Base. This door is part of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building.
Office furniture in the 55th Security Forces Squadron building remains soiled by last month’s flooding at Offutt Air Force Base.
Standing water left over from last month's flooding reflects the image of the outfield fence of one of the Offutt Air Force Base ballfields.
Drying silt left behind by floodwaters covers the parking lot of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building at Offutt Air Force Base.
Debris clogs a fence around the military working dog kennel training yard at Offutt Air Force Base.
An OC-135B Open Skies aircraft takes off from Offutt Air Force Base on Tuesday.
