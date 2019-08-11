20190812_new_malldirt_pic1

Dirt being delivered for about a month now is bringing the Gene Leahy Mall closer to street level. The operation has already leveled up the downtown park between 13th and 14th Streets. The mall is due to reopen in 2021, and the entire project is scheduled to be finished in late 2023.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
20190812_new_malldirt_pic2

The Gene Leahy Mall renovation continues as dirt begins to bring the area closer to street level.

Jeff Robb dives into data for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @jeffreyrobb. Phone: 402-444-1128.

