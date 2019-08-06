Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

20190807_new_backtoschool_pic_cm001

The gym dries after it was resurfaced at Marnie Simons Elementary in Hamburg, Iowa.
20190807_new_backtoschool_pic_cm009

The HESCO barriers that were used as levees are starting to sprout weeds in Hamburg, Iowa.

Floods devastate Nebraska, Iowa in March 2019

After five days of dealing with floodwaters, Gibbon begins to recover from disaster
Nebraska

After five days of dealing with floodwaters, Gibbon begins to recover from disaster

  • By Mike Konz World-Herald News Service
After drenching rains Tuesday and heavy snow on Wednesday, Gibbon’s low spots became apparent, first as water filled streets to the curb, and later on Thursday and Friday as the water spilled into lawns and driveways before lapping at foundations. “I’ve never seen so much water, or the force and damage it can do in a short time,” firefighter Jamey Rome said.

One-third of Offutt underwater; at least 30 buildings damaged in flood
Military

One-third of Offutt underwater; at least 30 buildings damaged in flood

  • By Steve Liewer World-Herald staff writer
Thirty buildings, including the 55th Wing headquarters and the two major aircraft maintenance facilities, had been flooded with up to 8 feet of water, and 30 more structures damaged. About 3,000 feet of the base’s 11,700-foot runway was submerged. No one, though, had been injured.

Nebraska seeks federal aid for ag losses from harsh weather before floods
Nebraska

Nebraska seeks federal aid for ag losses from harsh weather before floods

  • By Paul Hammel World-Herald Bureau
An official with the state office of the Farm Services Agency said Monday that because of earlier livestock losses from below-zero temperatures and wet animals, the agency has asked the federal government to add another 30 days to the period in which livestock deaths can be covered by federal aid.

