bashar1

Bashar Karim, left, was a Kurdish translator for the U.S. military in northern Iraq after the American invasion. This photo was taken in 2004 at the Balad Air Base north of Baghdad. He now lives in Lincoln, Nebraska, and is a U.S. citizen.

 BASHAR KARIM

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

bashar2

Bashar Karim of Lincoln was a translator for the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division in his native northern Iraq. Karim is a Kurd.

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90