A view from the top of the old Reichstag building to the Brandenburg Gate, which marks the border in this divided city on Nov. 19, 1961. The semicircled wall around the Brandenburg Gate was erected by East German police.
A spectator jumps up as President Ronald Reagan gives a thumbs-up sign after his speech on June 12, 1987, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in West Berlin, where he said, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!" Applauding Reagan are West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, right, and West German Parliament President Philipp Jenninger.
Berliners watch as crews begin tearing down the remainder of the Berlin Wall on June 13, 1990, between the Wedding and Prenzlauer Borg districts. One section of the wall was to remain standing as a memorial to people who were killed trying to flee from East Germany to West Germany.
A West Berlin policeman stands in front of the concrete block wall dividing East and West Berlin at Bernauer Strasse as East German workmen add blocks to raise the barrier in October 1961.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
President John F. Kennedy looks across the Berlin Wall into East Berlin from an observation platform on June 26, 1963. Kennedy gave a speech about freedom on the West German side of the wall.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Berlin Wall along Bernauer Strasse in the north of Berlin on March 8, 1973. The writing reads, "The wall must fall."
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER
A U.S. Army soldier looks over the Berlin Wall at an East German guard tower in October 1989.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
An East German border guard peers through a hole in the Berlin Wall at Potsdamer Platz on Nov. 11, 1989.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
In the days and weeks that followed the announcement on Nov. 9, 1989, demonstrators worked to tear down segments of the Berlin Wall, including this group on the west side of the wall on Nov. 11.
1989: The fall of the Berlin Wall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man hammers away at the Berlin Wall on Nov. 12, 1989, as the border barrier between East and West Germany was torn down after 28 years, symbolically ending the Cold War.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Berlin children play on the remains of the Berlin Wall near West Berlin’s Reichstag building on Feb. 20, 1990, where East German border troops began tearing down the wall.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Berliners watch as crews begin tearing down the remainder of the Berlin Wall on June 13, 1990, between the Wedding and Prenzlauer Borg districts. One section of the wall was to remain standing as a memorial to people who were killed trying to flee from East Germany to West Germany.
