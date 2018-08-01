Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

The latest and greatest from The World-Herald's Michael O'Connor

He has the latest on the dog that hitched a ride to Vegas. He spells out why the sky was orange that one time. He knows why that tiny Nebraska town had a giant Arby's sign. World-Herald reporter Michael O'Connor is bringing you some of the best (and strangest) stories Omaha has to offer. 

1 of 15

Mike O'Connor started at The World-Herald in 1994 and has covered education, local government, religion, health, transportation, features and more. Follow him on Twitter @MikeOConnorOWH. Phone: 402-444-1122.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription