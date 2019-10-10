20191010_new_heartlandpark_ren4

This rendering shows part of Heartland of America Park’s lake filled in for green space.
20191010_new_heartlandpark_ren2

This rendering shows potential recreation space along the new Heartland of America Park in downtown Omaha.

Photos: Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall through the years

1 of 41

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription