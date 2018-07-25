Tags

Reporter - Omaha City Hall

Emily covers Omaha city hall for The World-Herald.

JohnS
Cyndy Salzmann

PLEASE restrict the fireworks ordinance. June and July are nightmare months for families and pets.

RBROWN4
RODERICK BROWN

Maybe we should look into having silent fireworks like Australia did this year. Very colorful but without the noise. Also, just because Omaha may shorten there time frame it doesn't help with the smaller towns around it. The subdivision I live in is not annexed into Papillion so we hear them all year round. Oh joy!

ritaclark
Rita Clark

It does not matter what you make for a time frame, selling or lighting, people will continue to do it. What's more important to the people of this town, complaining about fireworks or allowing 911 to be free for real emergencies? A baby died because this town is full of cry babies that can't handle a little noise. Why isn't the focus on that? Or the fact that in all the years that they have been legal and illegal, the police department has not enforced the laws on the books? If they do not have the manpower to do so, then give the ability to cit someone to the local neighborhood watches who drive the neighborhoods? I sat and watched neighbors a block down light off fireworks on the 6th, 7th and 8th of July, knowing they knew full well it was against the current ordinance. People set off fireworks not 2 days ago and not one police officer was there to stop it. My dogs are just as freaked out as the rest on the night my husband and kids light them off. But, instead of me panicking and freaking them out more, I sit with them and that calms them. Every dog is different in how they react to fireworks, just as every human is. My dog is more afraid of the garbage truck rumbling down the street and thunder than fireworks, yet I don't call for a boycott of garbage services weekly or of mother nature to stop thunder. Get over yourselves and let people celebrate our independence one week a year. If you want to ban, ban at NYE as it's too darn cold outside to light them off anyway.

