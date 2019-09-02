ORBT bus shelter at UNO

Metro starts work this week to install the new rapid bus transit stations. Installation and construction work at each of the 24 ORBT sites are expected to take at least a few weeks.

 METRO TRANSIT
20190413_new_orbt_map

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Omaha streets and how they got their names

Omaha's roads have a wide variety of stories behind how they got their names. Some are official street names, while others are commemorative street names honoring notable citizens. Sources: Douglas County Historical Society, World-Herald archives

1 of 27

Jeff Robb dives into data for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @jeffreyrobb. Phone: 402-444-1128.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription