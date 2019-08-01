Nov. 2014: Hank Bounds, 47, Commissioner of higher education at the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning, is named as one of four finalists to replace President J.B. Milliken as president of the University of Nebraska system. Milliken had stepped down to take a position as chancellor of the City University of New York.
Jan. 2016: Bounds requests an outside survey examining performance of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst. Eichorst, whose controversial moves include a surprise 2014 hire of Mike Riley as UNL football coach after an abbreviated search, publicly says he welcomes the review.
June 2016: Findings of the UNL athletics review are released. It reveals a feeling from coaches that their input needed to be heard. But it also finds positive response from student-athletes and positive feelings about the department’s leadership and about Eichorst’s visibility, which had been criticized by some. The review concluded “some former employees were working to sabotage rather than support the efforts of the leadership and staff of this department.” After the report, Bounds said: “I feel really good about what we are."
Jan. 2017: Bounds confirms he has told University of Nebraska at Omaha administrators that he will review any new expenditures of $10,000 or more that aren’t standard costs such as utilities, health insurance and other normal payouts. Bounds said the state’s budget bind and particularly tight financial margins at UNO precipitated the move. It comes as the university has an active search to replace retiring Chancellor John Christensen.
April 2017: Bounds announced the search for John Christensen’s replacement was on hold because the right person hadn’t been found. Bounds inserts Jeffrey Gold, University of Nebraska Medical Center chancellor, as UNO’s interim chancellor, most likely for two years or more. Gold also continues to lead UNMC.
Sept. 2017: Bounds reveals embattled football coach Mike Riley received a one-year contract extension through the 2020 season. Bounds also said that in August, Green had requested a one-year extension for Eichorst, but Bounds told him “let’s visit that in December.”
Sept. 2017: Eichorst is fired days after the Huskers suffer an embarrassing football loss to Northern Illinois. Bounds and Green say they weren’t satisfied with the results across all sports — not just football. Bounds deflects questions of Riley's status, saying “this is not about Mr. Riley right now.”
September 2018: Bounds says he was "shocked and deeply saddened" by a state senator's column criticizing UNL's plan to hire a diversity vice chancellor, saying, "I've seen time and time again" the importance of diversity.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 2015: Bounds, center, is selected by regents as the next president.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 2015: Bounds begins work in Nebraska under a three-year contract paying a $480,000 base salary plus $20,000 supplemental compensation. He launches a 6-day listening tour across the state.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 2016: Bounds names Ronnie Green as chancellor of UNL.
JAKE CRANDALL/THE WORLD HERALD
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sept. 2016: Regents vote unanimously to give Bounds a 6.3 percent raise to $510,400.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
September 2016: After UNO's arena finishes its first year in the red, Bounds pledges $2.3 million in NU system reserve funds over six years to help the school meet bond obligations.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
December 2016: Bounds signs a petition of higher education leaders in support of President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
March 2017: Amid budget cuts forced in part by reduced state appropriations, working groups appointed by Bounds come up with budget savings across the university.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
October 2017: After a search in which Bounds takes active part, Bill Moos is selected as the new UNL athletic director. By end of season, Moos fires Riley and names Scott Frost as new coach.
ADAM WARNER/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 2018: Regents give Bounds a contract extension that will carry to mid-2023, but it does not include a raise.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 2018: Bounds begins serving on the board of The Buckle, the Kearney-based teen retailer.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
October 2018: Bounds says his office will analyze campus recruiting strategies after the overall NU enrollment drops by 1 percent.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dec. 2018: Bounds names Gold as the "priority" candidate — and only candidate — to serve as UNO chancellor while continuing to lead UNMC, effectively making the dual role permanent.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
February 2019: In joint statement with Green, Bounds releases a statement of "full support" for Moos.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
March 2019: Bounds urges Legislature to fully fund NU's state appropriations request to to make the university more competitive.
(1) comment
No thanks. If the guy doesn't want to be here as president then why keep him here.
What has Bounds done again? Get the university censured? Eliminate UNO's chancellor? Raise tuition? Quit before even five years? How can the guy work from Mississippi or wherever? What a dumb idea.
