OPS's Technical High School — which closed in 1984 and is now the district's Teacher Administrative Center headquarters — had a pool used for gym class and swim teams. Visitors to the TAC building still walk over it as they cross the main entry.
According to the Omaha Public Schools Historical Archives Facebook page, students frequently used the roof of Tech High. "Roof areas were accessible to students for calisthenics, leisure time activities and social events. The east end of 5th floor was a commons area and open to the elements. The rooftop was also home to a greenhouse and garden." This photo of an Honor Club Banquet appears in a 1924 yearbook.
High schools like Bryan, Papillion-La Vista, Bellevue East and Bellevue West have sunken commons areas that students call "the pit." Here, students fill the commons area during a class change at Omaha Bryan High School on February 5, 2018.
OPS high schools still have indoor rifle ranges for JROTC programs. In the mid-2000s, the district's JROTC programs switched from regular weapons to air rifles. Pictured here in 2009 is Karen Audet, who is helping her daughter, Kelly Audet, a nationally ranked air rifle shooter who was a member of the Burke High School JROCT marksmanship team, get her rifle ready.
The current building for Omaha Central High School is over 100 years old, so it has plenty of weird quirks and traditions. Until the early 1980s, there were separate staircases for boys and girls. There are doorstops in the floor that plenty of current and former students remember tripping over. And don't you dare step on the "sacred C" — the school's name is inlaid in the floor and roped off.
Separate staircases by gender and a fire escape slide: Check out six interesting features that once existed or still exist at local high schools
Omaha-area high schools, especially some of the older ones, have plenty of quirks, from a hidden pool to a fire escape slide.
Duchesne Academy
Duchesne Academy once had a fire escape slide that students would sneak into and slide down.
