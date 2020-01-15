Both Iowa and Nebraska were hit hard by flooding earlier this year and are in need of the disaster aid. Bell Creek, on the east side of Arlington, Nebraska flooded parts of the town on Thursday, March 14.
Brent Schwindt of Norfolk, Nebraska, holds his son Paul, 4 months, as his wife Lacey Hansen sleeps on a blow up mattress at Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Norfolk. The school was being used as an evacuation shelter for people affected by flooding in the area.
Adam Jensen races to load his Lincoln Navigator outside his home near Mayne and Condron Streets in Valley, Nebraska. With three kids and a dog they plan to head to a hotel in Iowa. Valley residents were ordered to evacuate because of flooding on Friday, March 15, 2019.
At sunrise, Norfolk City Engineer Steven Rames inspects the levy next to the Northeast Community College on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Norfolk, Nebraska. Rames said the levy was stable and that the water had dropped 8 to 9 feet.
Anthony Thomson, left, and Melody Walton make their way out of the flooded blocks near 1st and M Streets after a visit to Melody's house where they loaded up supplies in Fremont, Nebraska on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Bonnie Warner, Barb Pierce, Katie Cameron and Amanda Pierce cheer for a convoy of Hy-Vee trucks escorted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Army National on Sunday, March 17, 2019. The trucks delivered much needed supplies to the city that was surrounded by floodwaters.
Hy-Vee staff rush to offload a convoy of trucks that were escorted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Army National Guard Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Fremont, Neb. The trucks delivered much needed supplies to the city that was surrounded by floodwaters.
People gather in downtown Hamburg, Iowa to watch the floodwaters creep closer to a barrier built on Sunday, March 17, 2019. The levee protecting the town from the floodwaters of the Missouri River broke, flooding the town.
Amelia Fritz, left, hugs her daughter Heather Rockwell in Glenwood, Iowa on Monday, March 18, 2019. They were evacuated from Pacific Junction, Iowa after floodwaters hit the town. They are part of 15 relatives all staying in the same house or in a camper in the front driveway.
Shawn Shonerd, left, and his partner Andrew Bauer, who live in Bellwood Lakes are surrounded by large chunks of ice Monday March 18, 2019 after the historic flooding along the Platte River days prior in Bellwood, Nebraska.
Photos: Major flooding hit Nebraska and Iowa towns in March 2019
1 of 90
People watch from the Huron Street bridge as water from Willow Creek flows just under bridge in Missouri Valley, Iowa on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The junction of Highway 275 and Highway 91 is flooded on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 just north of Scribner, Nebraska.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cody Stump walks through a flooded street in Hooper, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
High water rolls through a street in Hooper, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
High water floods a street in Hooper, Nebraska, near a trailer park on March 13.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
High water floods a street in Hooper, Nebraska, near an old bank building on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Standing water from melting snow and rain reflects the evening sky as a truck travels north on Highway 275 near Fremont, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crews from the Ashland, Mead and Yutan Fire and Rescue assist with evacuating the final residents in Ashland, Nebraska om Thursday, March 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Crews from the Ashland, Mead and Yutan Fire and Rescue assist with evacuating the final residents in Ashland, Nebraska Thursday, March 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Keith Bell surveys the water levels as floodwaters continue to rise near Salt Creek in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Sean Hanger, of Ashland and his son Aiden, navigate the floodwaters which continue to rise near Jack Anderson Ball Park in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Floodwaters continue to rise as mailboxes are consumed near Furnas Street and N. 15th Street in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Residents are rescued from a flooded area near Missouri Valley, Iowa on Thursday March 14, 2019.
JOE DEJKA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jenna Muntz stands behind a row of sandbags as she takes a photo of the rising floodwaters in Cedar Creek, Nebraska on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A semitrailer truck that tried crossing Bell Creek in Arlington, Nebraska, was swept off the road by fast moving floodwaters.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Both Iowa and Nebraska were hit hard by flooding earlier this year and are in need of the disaster aid. Bell Creek, on the east side of Arlington, Nebraska flooded parts of the town on Thursday, March 14.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blake Japp pulls his remote control truck out of the water while playing in the shallow floodwaters of Bell Creek on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Arlington, Nebraska.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bell Creek, on the east side of Arlington, Nebraska flooded parts of the town on March 14.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
People navigate over giant chunks of ice that were thrown by floodwaters near River Resort in Yutan, Neb Thursday March 14, 2019.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A flooded home near Mosquito Creek in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two corn cobs float in floodwaters near Mosquito Creek in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Blackhawk helicopter hovers over Waterloo on Friday March 15.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A cow makes his way through floodwaters near Columbus, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A house is surrounded by floodwaters near Waterloo, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Floodwaters run through the town of Rogers, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Highway 75's northbound lane is closed due to flooding near MerrittÕs Beach RV Park on Friday, March 15, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars drive drive across a flooded Platte River on Highway 50 just north of Louisville on Friday, March 15.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Water covers a road near Valley, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brent Schwindt of Norfolk, Nebraska, holds his son Paul, 4 months, as his wife Lacey Hansen sleeps on a blow up mattress at Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Norfolk. The school was being used as an evacuation shelter for people affected by flooding in the area.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Motorists are forced to turn around as West Maple Road west of 216th Street is closed as floodwaters rise over the road near the Elkhorn River in Elkhorn, Nebraska, Friday, March 15, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
A crowd of people gather to overlook the floodwaters which continue to rise along the Missouri River in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Friday, March 15, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Homes, vehicles and RV's are submerged in floodwaters that continue to rise along the Missouri River in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Friday, March 15, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Adam Jensen races to load his Lincoln Navigator outside his home near Mayne and Condron Streets in Valley, Nebraska. With three kids and a dog they plan to head to a hotel in Iowa. Valley residents were ordered to evacuate because of flooding on Friday, March 15, 2019.