The Omaha area's first dual branded hotel property — a structure that contains two different hotels with some shared amenities — is set to open in summer of 2021. Developer MH Hospitality is building a new 138-room property where guests will check in at one lobby yet have the option of checking into one of two wings: a Home2 Suites section set up for extended stays, or the Tru rooms that are smaller, less expensive and for the "young at heart."

A new 138-room hotel property will be at this site, southeast of 72nd and Hascall Streets. Dave Fanslau, planning director for the City of Omaha, called the batch of new and ongoing projects "healthy redevelopment and good uses" for the area.

