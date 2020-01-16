You are the owner of this article.
'A different kind of church': Historic north Omaha church envisioned as new community center

  • 0
  • 5 min to read
20191221_new_church01
20191221_new_church06

Katrina Adams is silhouetted in front of stained-glass windows in the former Church of Jesus Christ Whole Truth.
20191221_new_church09

The former Church of Jesus Christ Whole Truth is marked by its stately white columns, brick façade, dome and stained-glass windows.
20191221_new_church05

Owner Katrina Adams has plans to turn the former Church of Jesus Christ Whole Truth into a community center. "It's still a place for fellowship, it's still a place for hope and faith and connection to something bigger than oneself," she said.

Photos: Scenes of North Omaha

North Omaha is the epicenter of the city's black history and culture. Check out these photos, many of which were taken during the 1960s, to see the neighborhood at the peak of its vibrancy.

