A 35-year-old Plattsmouth resident could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison after being found guilty Tuesday of motor vehicle homicide and failure to stop and render aid in the death of a Bellevue motorcyclist.
Michael Burch, who has an Iowa driver's license, pleaded no contest in the Aug. 13, 2019, death of motorcyclist Jody Emmert, 47. Sarpy County District Court Judge Nathan Cox accepted the plea and found Burch guilty.
In exchange for his plea, a charge of reckless driving was dismissed. Burch faces up to three years in prison for motor vehicle homicide and four years for failure to stop and render aid when he is sentenced in October.
Michael Mills, an assistant prosecutor for the Sarpy County Attorney's Office, said no sentencing agreement was reached. The prosecution will wait to review a pre-sentencing investigation report before deciding whether to make a sentencing recommendation, he said.
Deputies from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said Burch and Emmert were both southbound on U.S. Highway 75 about 4:30 p.m. when they collided about a quarter-mile south of Highway 34. Emmert was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson, and Burch was driving a 1998 Ford Windstar minivan.
The impact knocked Emmert off the bike and into the roadway, authorities said. He died at the scene.
Investigators said Burch did not stop after the collision, but he later returned to the scene. The collision between the motorcycle and minivan triggered a secondary accident between a 2018 Ford work van and a 2018 Ford F-150 truck that resulted in minor injuries.
Emmert was raised in Plattsmouth and lived for many years in Florida. He was a veteran of the Navy and had worked as an irrigation installer.
