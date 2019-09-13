LINCOLN — A coalition of Nebraskans announced plans Friday for a ballot initiative taking aim at high payday loan rates.
The group called Fair Lending for Nebraskans filed documents with the Secretary of State's office to start an initiative petition drive. The proposal seeks to cap payday loans at 36% interest.
“Consumers in Nebraska should be able to access credit that is fair and responsible,” said Aubrey Mancuso of Voices for Children, who is part of a coalition supporting this effort. “Unfortunately, the current law permits payday loans that are harmful and lock people into a debt cycle that is hard to break free from."
Currently in the state, payday lenders charge more than 400% annual interest on loans. Though the loans are marketed as short-term, borrowers commonly cannot meet the unaffordable terms and end up paying hundreds or thousands of dollars in fees over time. They fall farther behind on their bills and often lose bank accounts or even end up in bankruptcy.
Payday lenders collected $28 million in fees alone from Nebraskans in 2017. Borrowers averaged 10 loans per year.
Sixteen states plus the District of Columbia have already stopped payday lending by enforcing caps of around 36%. Voters in Montana, South Dakota, and Colorado passed interest rate caps by ballot measure with over 70% approval in each state.
Congress passed a 36% cap for active duty military personnel after the Department of Defense reported payday lending was negatively impacting military readiness and the morale of the troops.
“It is great that our military is protected. We need the same protection for veterans, teachers, first responders, and other Nebraskans who work hard to support their families and do not deserve to be subject to these exorbitant rates,” said Mick Wagoner, director of the Veterans Legal Support Network and member of the ballot committee.
The next step is to gather the necessary signatures from Nebraskans to get the measure on the 2020 ballot.
Coalition members include: AARP Nebraska, the ACLU of Nebraska, Community Action of Nebraska, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Heartland Workers Center, Lending Link, the National Association of Social Workers – Nebraska Chapter, Nebraska Appleseed, Nebraska Children’s Home Society, Omaha Together One Community, Voices for Children in Nebraska, the Women’s Fund of Omaha, Youth Emergency Services and YWCA Lincoln.
