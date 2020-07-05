A hit-and-run accident took the life of a man Sunday morning near 96th and L Streets.

The Omaha Police Department reported that officers were called to the scene about 6 a.m. A passerby had found a male victim on the westbound shoulder of L Street, police said.

Omaha Fire Department medics pronounced him dead. 

The police said roadway evidence, including vehicle parts at the scene, revealed that he had been struck by a westbound vehicle that left the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the Omaha Police Department traffic unit at 402-444-5627 or Crimestoppers at 402-444-7867.  

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

