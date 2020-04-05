One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition Saturday night following a shooting in North Omaha.
Police were called to the area of 28th and Lothrop Streets about 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
That person was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Police have not released the name of the victim or any suspect information.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting.
