YANKTON, S.D. — Authorities are investigating after five people died in a two-vehicle crash in South Dakota.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old girl was also seriously injured in the crash early Wednesday near Yankton, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Sioux Falls.
A Yankton police officer was trying to stop an Acura Integra on Highway 50 when the car's headlights shut off and it crossed into oncoming lanes, colliding with a Nissan Sentra.
The 27-year-old man driving the Acura and the car's passenger died at the scene. Three people in the Nissan also died: a 40-year-old woman, a 43-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl. A 12-year-old female passenger was airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls for life-threatening injuries.
Officials haven't released the victims' identities, pending family notifications.
