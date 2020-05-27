A pedestrian who was struck by vehicle in North Omaha early Wednesday was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. 

A man was struck about 4:20 a.m. near the intersection of 42nd Street and Crown Point Avenue, according to dispatcher at the Douglas County 911 center. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress.

The name of the pedestrian was not immediately available. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

