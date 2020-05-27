A pedestrian who was struck by vehicle in North Omaha died early Wednesday at a local hospital.
Edward A. Johnson, 31, of Omaha, was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu about 4:20 a.m. near the intersection of 42nd Street and Crown Point Avenue, an Omaha police spokesman said. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress and later died.
Investigators determined that Johnson was laying in the roadway when another motorist stopped to call 911. Before help could arrive, the Chevrolet arrived and ran over Johnson.
The Chevrolet driver, Tyrone E. Clayton Jr., 24, of Omaha, stooped after hitting Johnson. He was ticketed for driving with a suspended license and not having insurance, police said.
