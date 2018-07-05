A 49-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing Park Avenue near Pacific Street on Tuesday has died, Omaha police said.
Michael Hodd of Omaha was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, John Flowers, 40, of Omaha, was not injured.
Hodd died Wednesday, police said. An autopsy was performed Thursday.
Hodd was crossing Park Avenue eastbound shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a northbound 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, police said. Hodd was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit.
