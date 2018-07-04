A 49-year-old man was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Park Avenue near Pacific Street.

Michael Hodd of Omaha was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from police. The driver of the vehicle, John Flowers, 40, of Omaha, was not injured.

Hodd was crossing Park Avenue eastbound shortly after 9 p.m. when he was hit by a northbound 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, police said. Hodd was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit.

The crash is under investigation.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

