A 49-year-old man was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Park Avenue near Pacific Street.
Michael Hodd of Omaha was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from police. The driver of the vehicle, John Flowers, 40, of Omaha, was not injured.
Hodd was crossing Park Avenue eastbound shortly after 9 p.m. when he was hit by a northbound 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, police said. Hodd was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit.
The crash is under investigation.
