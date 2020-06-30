A person was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Monday night after being struck by a train on the south side of Council Bluffs.

First responders were called to the area of 2nd Avenue and South 12th Street about 10:40 p.m., according to a spokesman for the Council Bluffs Police Department. Officers located the injured person and applied pressure to wounds until medics arrived. 

The injured person, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. The incident is being investigated by the Union Pacific Railroad. 

