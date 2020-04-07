We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Passover is a Jewish holiday that celebrates freedom.

It’s observed with a Seder, a ceremonial dinner that includes symbolic foods such as matzo and hard-boiled eggs. Seder usually is celebrated in community, said Rabbi Mendel Katzman of Omaha’s Chabad House.

“The ability to gather with others and reenact the Exodus amplifies the message of freedom and our special relationship with God,” he said.

This year, freedom is in short supply. Temples and synagogues are closed and families are strongly discouraged from having parties or inviting anyone to visit. Most people are staying at home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Katzman and the Jewish Federation of Omaha have a plan to help area residents celebrate Passover in isolation: Seder-to-Go.

The program has been serving homebound and hospitalized Jews for several years, but it’s taking on an additional dimension in 2020.

“We came up with the idea to expand it to every individual (or families) who are home,” the rabbi said. “Some have never had their own seder. Now the community seder will come to you.”

Volunteers spent a couple days last week at Chabad House assembling boxes containing items needed for Seder:

Matzos (unleavened bread)

Maror and chazeret (bitter herbs and romaine lettuce)

Charoset (a mixture of chopped nuts, dried fruits, cinnamon and red wine)

Karpas (a green vegetable such as parsley)

Zeroah (a shank bone, representing the Paschal lamb)

Beitzah (a hard-boiled egg)

Wine or grape juice, enough for four cups

The box also includes a Seder instruction guide (with songs). The food is symbolic to the story of the Israelites’ Exodus from Egypt, which is told during the ceremony.

People who were packing the boxes wore masks and gloves and took other safety precautions. They worked over several days in small groups so they could observe social distancing.

Katzman said he had about 300 online orders but expected more. People also can order a catered meal from Star Deli at the Rose Blumkin Home. It’s all complimentary, though people can give a donation or provide a meal for someone else.

Milton Kleinberg, owner of Senior Market Sales, is subsidizing the catered meals. He is a Holocaust survivor.

Polls indicate that Passover is the most-observed holiday in Judaism. And the last formal census indicated that about 8,000 people in the Omaha area identified themselves as Jewish.

Katzman said the Chabad House has a number of online tutorials at ochabad.com/passover, both to prepare people for Passover and for exploration of other issues.

You can learn how to prepare your kitchen and how to rid your house of everything that’s leavened before the holiday, he said, and then take in a lecture about the Torah.

“There’s also individual attention given to people who are looking for spiritual growth,’ Katzman said, “an effort to keep the faith always reachable and easy for people to jump in.”

The Chabad House also has a food pantry that has been hopping since the coronavirus crisis began. Five times more people than normal have been getting food there over the past few weeks, he said.

He said the center accepts cash donations or deliveries of food from Costco, Sam’s Club or grocery stores. It isn’t taking food from individuals.

The pantry is getting a little sparse.

“Next week, we’re OK,” he said. “It’s a week-by-week thing.”